Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,039 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $5,862.02.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

