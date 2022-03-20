Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years. Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

