Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.72.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

