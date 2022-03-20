Loki Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,678.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.72 or 0.06947803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00271930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.46 or 0.00771290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.00474313 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00420426 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

