Lossless Achieves Market Cap of $17.42 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $2.45 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

