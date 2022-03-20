LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

