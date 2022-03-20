Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 5,844,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,243. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

