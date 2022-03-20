LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LMDX stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in LumiraDx by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 651,457 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

