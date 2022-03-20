M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

