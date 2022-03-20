M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $236,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

