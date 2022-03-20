MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.70. MacroGenics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 21 shares.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

