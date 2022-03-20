Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 16,236,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

