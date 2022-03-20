Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.96 million and the lowest is $79.86 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $340.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,185. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

