Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 66.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.