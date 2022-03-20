Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.