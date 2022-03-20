Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,143,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

