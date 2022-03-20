Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.