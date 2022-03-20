Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

MA opened at $350.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.68 and a 200-day moving average of $351.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

