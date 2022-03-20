Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.