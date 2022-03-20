Maxim Group Trims Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Target Price to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 27.32%.
About Zedge (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.