Maxim Group Trims Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Target Price to $16.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zedge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

