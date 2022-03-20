Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

