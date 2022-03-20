Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

NYSE:CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

