Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average of $144.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

