Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.17 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

