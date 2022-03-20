Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 55,990 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 630.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,603,000.

TIP stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

