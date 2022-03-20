Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.