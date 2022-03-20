Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

