McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $240,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

