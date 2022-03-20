McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $299.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

