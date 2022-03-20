McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $299.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $299.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

