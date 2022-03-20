MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MDA opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.01. MDA has a 52-week low of C$8.24 and a 52-week high of C$18.88.

Get MDA alerts:

About MDA (Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.