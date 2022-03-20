Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medifast were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Medifast by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.44 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

