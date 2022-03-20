MediShares Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $26,562.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

