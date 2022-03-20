Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

