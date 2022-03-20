Melone Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 72,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 302,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

