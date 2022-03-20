Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,899 shares of company stock valued at $458,604. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.