Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mesoblast stock remained flat at $$4.74 on Tuesday. 337,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

