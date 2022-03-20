Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Mesoblast stock remained flat at $$4.74 on Tuesday. 337,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.49.
Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.