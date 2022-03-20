Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.65 on Friday, hitting $216.49. 52,055,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,981,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average of $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

