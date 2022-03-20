MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

