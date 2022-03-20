MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 850 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.