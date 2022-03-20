MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 18,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,415,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.