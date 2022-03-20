MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $511.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

