Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Approximately 92,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 52,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 38.65 and a current ratio of 38.75.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

