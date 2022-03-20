Mizuho Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Buy

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.58 and a beta of 2.66. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

