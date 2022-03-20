Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.93 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.27.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

