Monero Classic Price Up 12% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $18,980.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00487154 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

