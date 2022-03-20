Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $552.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MPWR opened at $469.88 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.18 and a 200-day moving average of $479.31.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

