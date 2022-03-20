Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 2,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

