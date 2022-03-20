Morgan Stanley Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.