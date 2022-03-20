Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. 559,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,622. The company has a market cap of $842.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,394. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

